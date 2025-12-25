Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..

Tanium SBOM: SBOM tool for identifying software supply chain vulnerabilities. built by Tanium. Core capabilities include Identification of all runtime libraries and open-source software packages, Detection of vulnerable software packages by name and version, Endpoint-level visibility of software supply chain vulnerabilities..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.