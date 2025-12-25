Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Tanium SBOM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Tanium. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing open source at scale need Black Duck SCA for its binary and snippet analysis; most competitors stop at dependency trees, but Black Duck catches undeclared dependencies and AI-generated code that traditional scanning misses. The tool's NIST GV.SC coverage reflects real supply chain risk management built into policy enforcement and SBOM generation, addressing what actually matters when you're tracking third-party risk. Skip this if your organization is still mapping basic dependency inventory; Black Duck assumes you've already solved that problem and want to move upstream into license compliance and transitive vulnerability tracking.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed endpoints will get immediate value from Tanium SBOM's runtime visibility into open-source vulnerabilities across your entire fleet, not just what your build pipeline knows about. The tool maps actual software in use at the endpoint level and catches zero-day threats like Log4j within your live environment, which most SCA tools miss because they stop at the repository. Skip this if you need deep code-level scanning or developer-first remediation workflows; Tanium is built for defenders who need to know what's actually running and what to patch first, not for teams optimizing CI/CD gate security.
SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code
SBOM tool for identifying software supply chain vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Black Duck SCA vs Tanium SBOM for your software composition analysis needs.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..
Tanium SBOM: SBOM tool for identifying software supply chain vulnerabilities. built by Tanium. Core capabilities include Identification of all runtime libraries and open-source software packages, Detection of vulnerable software packages by name and version, Endpoint-level visibility of software supply chain vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA differentiates with Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies. Tanium SBOM differentiates with Identification of all runtime libraries and open-source software packages, Detection of vulnerable software packages by name and version, Endpoint-level visibility of software supply chain vulnerabilities.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Tanium SBOM is developed by Tanium. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA and Tanium SBOM serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, Open Source, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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