Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Semgrep Supply Chain is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Semgrep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing open source at scale need Black Duck SCA for its binary and snippet analysis; most competitors stop at dependency trees, but Black Duck catches undeclared dependencies and AI-generated code that traditional scanning misses. The tool's NIST GV.SC coverage reflects real supply chain risk management built into policy enforcement and SBOM generation, addressing what actually matters when you're tracking third-party risk. Skip this if your organization is still mapping basic dependency inventory; Black Duck assumes you've already solved that problem and want to move upstream into license compliance and transitive vulnerability tracking.
Development teams shipping code faster than they can audit dependencies will cut through noise with Semgrep Supply Chain's reachability analysis, which confirms whether a vulnerable package actually touches your code instead of flagging every transitive dependency as critical. The tool covers eight languages across cloud deployment and flags malicious packages from an 80,000-package database with same-day response, directly addressing GV.SC supply chain risk in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if license compliance is your primary driver or your codebase is heavily polyglot beyond the supported languages; the real value is in eliminating false positives from unreachable vulnerabilities.
SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code
SCA tool with reachability analysis for dependency vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Black Duck SCA vs Semgrep Supply Chain for your software composition analysis needs.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..
Semgrep Supply Chain: SCA tool with reachability analysis for dependency vulnerabilities. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis for dependency vulnerabilities, Malicious dependency detection with 80,000+ known malicious packages, License compliance management and policy enforcement..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA differentiates with Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies. Semgrep Supply Chain differentiates with Reachability analysis for dependency vulnerabilities, Malicious dependency detection with 80,000+ known malicious packages, License compliance management and policy enforcement.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Semgrep Supply Chain is developed by Semgrep. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA and Semgrep Supply Chain serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, License Compliance, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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