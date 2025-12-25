Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. secure-json-parse is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing open source at scale need Black Duck SCA for its binary and snippet analysis; most competitors stop at dependency trees, but Black Duck catches undeclared dependencies and AI-generated code that traditional scanning misses. The tool's NIST GV.SC coverage reflects real supply chain risk management built into policy enforcement and SBOM generation, addressing what actually matters when you're tracking third-party risk. Skip this if your organization is still mapping basic dependency inventory; Black Duck assumes you've already solved that problem and want to move upstream into license compliance and transitive vulnerability tracking.
Node.js and JavaScript teams handling untrusted JSON input should adopt secure-json-parse to block prototype poisoning attacks that standard JSON.parse misses entirely. The tool is free, requires no infrastructure changes, and addresses a genuine gap in language-level security that most application firewalls don't catch. Not for teams that need broader dependency scanning or runtime protection across your stack; this is a surgical fix for one well-defined vulnerability class.
SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code
A tool to prevent prototype poisoning in JSON parsing.
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Black Duck SCA vs secure-json-parse for your software composition analysis needs.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..
secure-json-parse: A tool to prevent prototype poisoning in JSON parsing..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. secure-json-parse is open-source with 241 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA and secure-json-parse serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, Open Source. Key differences: Black Duck Black Duck SCA is Commercial while secure-json-parse is Free, secure-json-parse is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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