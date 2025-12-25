Black Duck Black Duck SCA

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing open source at scale need Black Duck SCA for its binary and snippet analysis; most competitors stop at dependency trees, but Black Duck catches undeclared dependencies and AI-generated code that traditional scanning misses. The tool's NIST GV.SC coverage reflects real supply chain risk management built into policy enforcement and SBOM generation, addressing what actually matters when you're tracking third-party risk. Skip this if your organization is still mapping basic dependency inventory; Black Duck assumes you've already solved that problem and want to move upstream into license compliance and transitive vulnerability tracking.