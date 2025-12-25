Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. SCANOSS Security Dataset is a commercial software composition analysis tool by SCANOSS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing open source at scale need Black Duck SCA for its binary and snippet analysis; most competitors stop at dependency trees, but Black Duck catches undeclared dependencies and AI-generated code that traditional scanning misses. The tool's NIST GV.SC coverage reflects real supply chain risk management built into policy enforcement and SBOM generation, addressing what actually matters when you're tracking third-party risk. Skip this if your organization is still mapping basic dependency inventory; Black Duck assumes you've already solved that problem and want to move upstream into license compliance and transitive vulnerability tracking.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing large codebases with hidden open source dependencies will find SCANOSS Security Dataset valuable for its ability to detect both declared and undeclared vulnerabilities in supply chain assets, addressing the ID.AM and GV.SC gaps most organizations ignore. The local scanning model with webhook integration lets you catch transitive dependency risk before it reaches production without waiting for vendor updates. This is not the tool for teams needing runtime workload security or those already embedded in a CI/CD pipeline with commercial SCA tooling; SCANOSS prioritizes inventory accuracy over enforcement automation.
SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code
Vulnerability detection dataset for declared & undeclared dependencies in code
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Black Duck SCA vs SCANOSS Security Dataset for your software composition analysis needs.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..
SCANOSS Security Dataset: Vulnerability detection dataset for declared & undeclared dependencies in code. built by SCANOSS. Core capabilities include Local code scanning with SCANOSS agent, SBOM generation, Vulnerability detection in declared and undeclared dependencies..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in sbom generation. Black Duck Black Duck SCA differentiates with Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies. SCANOSS Security Dataset differentiates with Local code scanning with SCANOSS agent, Vulnerability detection in declared and undeclared dependencies, Cross-referencing with NVD, OSV, and GitHub Advisories.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. SCANOSS Security Dataset is developed by SCANOSS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA and SCANOSS Security Dataset serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, Open Source, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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