Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..

Ruby Advisory Database: A community effort to compile security advisories for Ruby libraries with a detailed directory structure..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.