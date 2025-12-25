Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Ruby Advisory Database is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing open source at scale need Black Duck SCA for its binary and snippet analysis; most competitors stop at dependency trees, but Black Duck catches undeclared dependencies and AI-generated code that traditional scanning misses. The tool's NIST GV.SC coverage reflects real supply chain risk management built into policy enforcement and SBOM generation, addressing what actually matters when you're tracking third-party risk. Skip this if your organization is still mapping basic dependency inventory; Black Duck assumes you've already solved that problem and want to move upstream into license compliance and transitive vulnerability tracking.
Ruby development teams practicing shift-left security need Ruby Advisory Database because it's the only free, community-maintained source that actually stays current with Ruby gem vulnerabilities without vendor lock-in. With over 1,000 GitHub stars and active community contributions, it catches CVEs faster than many commercial SCA tools that batch updates quarterly. Skip this if your threat model requires SLAs, vendor support, or integration with a commercial AppSec platform; Ruby Advisory Database is a reference database, not a managed service.
SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code
A community effort to compile security advisories for Ruby libraries with a detailed directory structure.
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Black Duck SCA vs Ruby Advisory Database for your software composition analysis needs.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..
Ruby Advisory Database: A community effort to compile security advisories for Ruby libraries with a detailed directory structure..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Ruby Advisory Database is open-source with 1,054 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA and Ruby Advisory Database serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, Open Source. Key differences: Black Duck Black Duck SCA is Commercial while Ruby Advisory Database is Free, Ruby Advisory Database is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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