Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. RapidFort Healthcare Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by RapidFort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing open source at scale need Black Duck SCA for its binary and snippet analysis; most competitors stop at dependency trees, but Black Duck catches undeclared dependencies and AI-generated code that traditional scanning misses. The tool's NIST GV.SC coverage reflects real supply chain risk management built into policy enforcement and SBOM generation, addressing what actually matters when you're tracking third-party risk. Skip this if your organization is still mapping basic dependency inventory; Black Duck assumes you've already solved that problem and want to move upstream into license compliance and transitive vulnerability tracking.
Healthcare security teams managing distributed clinical and cloud infrastructure need RapidFort Healthcare Security for its purpose-built HIPAA and HITRUST compliance automation, which removes the manual toil of audit-ready evidence generation across container images and binaries. The platform ships 17,000 hardened, FIPS-validated images and performs binary-level scanning with RapidRisk scoring to surface truly exploitable vulnerabilities rather than noise, directly addressing NIST ID.RA and PR.PS functions that regulators actually inspect. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on VMs or traditional on-premises systems; RapidFort is optimized for containerized and Kubernetes deployments where the compliance-to-containers fit is tight.
SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code
Healthcare-focused software security platform for vulnerability reduction
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Black Duck SCA vs RapidFort Healthcare Security for your software composition analysis needs.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..
RapidFort Healthcare Security: Healthcare-focused software security platform for vulnerability reduction. built by RapidFort. Core capabilities include 17,000+ STIG/CIS-hardened and FIPS-validated curated container images, Binary scanning with RapidRisk scoring for exploitable CVE identification, SBOM and RBOM generation..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA differentiates with Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies. RapidFort Healthcare Security differentiates with 17,000+ STIG/CIS-hardened and FIPS-validated curated container images, Binary scanning with RapidRisk scoring for exploitable CVE identification, SBOM and RBOM generation.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. RapidFort Healthcare Security is developed by RapidFort. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA and RapidFort Healthcare Security serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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