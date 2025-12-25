Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..

RapidFort Healthcare Security: Healthcare-focused software security platform for vulnerability reduction. built by RapidFort. Core capabilities include 17,000+ STIG/CIS-hardened and FIPS-validated curated container images, Binary scanning with RapidRisk scoring for exploitable CVE identification, SBOM and RBOM generation..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.