Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Protestware Open-Source Projects List is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing open source at scale need Black Duck SCA for its binary and snippet analysis; most competitors stop at dependency trees, but Black Duck catches undeclared dependencies and AI-generated code that traditional scanning misses. The tool's NIST GV.SC coverage reflects real supply chain risk management built into policy enforcement and SBOM generation, addressing what actually matters when you're tracking third-party risk. Skip this if your organization is still mapping basic dependency inventory; Black Duck assumes you've already solved that problem and want to move upstream into license compliance and transitive vulnerability tracking.
Application security teams managing open-source risk will find Protestware Open-Source Projects List valuable for catching politically motivated code injection that standard SCA tools overlook, since most vendors treat protestware as noise rather than supply chain signal. The list documents 78 verified projects with conditional malware and embedded messages, giving you concrete artifacts to flag during dependency audits rather than relying on CVE databases alone. This is a lookup tool, not an automated scanner, so it's not for teams expecting real-time integration into their build pipeline or continuous monitoring across thousands of dependencies.
SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code
A curated list documenting open-source projects that incorporate political protests in their software, ranging from messages to conditional malware.
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Black Duck SCA vs Protestware Open-Source Projects List for your software composition analysis needs.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..
Protestware Open-Source Projects List: A curated list documenting open-source projects that incorporate political protests in their software, ranging from messages to conditional malware..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA and Protestware Open-Source Projects List serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Open Source. Key differences: Black Duck Black Duck SCA is Commercial while Protestware Open-Source Projects List is Free, Protestware Open-Source Projects List is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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