Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..

MergeBase Software Composition Analysis: SCA platform for managing open source vulnerabilities across SDLC. built by MergeBase. Core capabilities include Open source vulnerability detection and monitoring, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, Runtime vulnerability detection and protection..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.