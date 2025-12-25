Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..

Mend AI Native AppSec Platform: AI-native AppSec platform with SCA, SAST, container & dependency mgmt. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include Software Composition Analysis for open source security, Static Application Security Testing for proprietary code, Container security scanning..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.