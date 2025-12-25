Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..

Karamba VCode: Binary analysis tool for supply chain security in automotive and IoT firmware. built by Karamba Security. Core capabilities include CVE scanning in firmware and software libraries, Weak password detection in connected system configurations, Kernel hardening configuration analysis..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.