Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. FOSSA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FOSSA. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing open source at scale need Black Duck SCA for its binary and snippet analysis; most competitors stop at dependency trees, but Black Duck catches undeclared dependencies and AI-generated code that traditional scanning misses. The tool's NIST GV.SC coverage reflects real supply chain risk management built into policy enforcement and SBOM generation, addressing what actually matters when you're tracking third-party risk. Skip this if your organization is still mapping basic dependency inventory; Black Duck assumes you've already solved that problem and want to move upstream into license compliance and transitive vulnerability tracking.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing large open source dependency footprints should choose FOSSA for its binary composition analysis, which catches vulnerable components that source-code scanning alone misses. The platform's SBOM generation and automated policy enforcement directly strengthen GV.SC supply chain risk controls, and CI/CD integration means vulnerability findings reach developers before merge. Skip FOSSA if your primary need is container runtime security or if you want a single platform covering infrastructure scanning alongside dependency management; this is purposefully focused on software composition.
SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code
Software supply chain security platform for managing open source dependencies
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Black Duck SCA vs FOSSA for your software composition analysis needs.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..
FOSSA: Software supply chain security platform for managing open source dependencies. built by FOSSA. Core capabilities include Package and container scanning, Binary composition analysis, Code snippet detection..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in ci/cd pipeline integration. Black Duck Black Duck SCA differentiates with Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies. FOSSA differentiates with Package and container scanning, Binary composition analysis, Code snippet detection.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. FOSSA is developed by FOSSA. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA and FOSSA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover License Compliance, SBOM, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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