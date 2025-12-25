Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Flyingduck. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing open source at scale need Black Duck SCA for its binary and snippet analysis; most competitors stop at dependency trees, but Black Duck catches undeclared dependencies and AI-generated code that traditional scanning misses. The tool's NIST GV.SC coverage reflects real supply chain risk management built into policy enforcement and SBOM generation, addressing what actually matters when you're tracking third-party risk. Skip this if your organization is still mapping basic dependency inventory; Black Duck assumes you've already solved that problem and want to move upstream into license compliance and transitive vulnerability tracking.
Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis
Startups and SMBs that need dependency vulnerability detection without the overhead of enterprise pricing should start with Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis; its reachability analysis cuts through noise by filtering exploitable vulnerabilities from theoretical ones, and pre-merge scanning catches issues before they land in production. The vendor's 11-person team and India-based operations mean leaner cost structure and faster iteration, though buyers expecting 24/7 dedicated support or multi-year roadmap commitments should look elsewhere.
SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code
SCA tool for identifying & resolving vulnerabilities in dependencies
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Black Duck SCA vs Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis for your software composition analysis needs.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..
Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool for identifying & resolving vulnerabilities in dependencies. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Vulnerability detection in IDE and CLI, Automated pull request generation with patches, Pre-merge security scanning of pull requests..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in ci/cd pipeline integration. Black Duck Black Duck SCA differentiates with Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies. Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Vulnerability detection in IDE and CLI, Automated pull request generation with patches, Pre-merge security scanning of pull requests.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis is developed by Flyingduck. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA and Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover CI/CD, Dependency Scanning, License Compliance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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