Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. DeployHub Ortelius is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DeployHub. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing open source at scale need Black Duck SCA for its binary and snippet analysis; most competitors stop at dependency trees, but Black Duck catches undeclared dependencies and AI-generated code that traditional scanning misses. The tool's NIST GV.SC coverage reflects real supply chain risk management built into policy enforcement and SBOM generation, addressing what actually matters when you're tracking third-party risk. Skip this if your organization is still mapping basic dependency inventory; Black Duck assumes you've already solved that problem and want to move upstream into license compliance and transitive vulnerability tracking.
Startup and SMB engineering teams drowning in dependency sprawl will find Ortelius valuable because it actually maps vulnerabilities to running deployments instead of just listing them in reports. The application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines and real-time OSV.dev monitoring cover the GV.SC supply chain risk function without requiring separate tools for inventory and vulnerability correlation. Skip this if you need runtime detection or need to manage enterprise-scale policy enforcement across dozens of teams; Ortelius excels at visibility and tracking, not remediation orchestration.
SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code
Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Black Duck SCA vs DeployHub Ortelius for your software composition analysis needs.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..
DeployHub Ortelius: Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain. built by DeployHub. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability monitoring via OSV.dev, Daily CVE alerts, Application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA differentiates with Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies. DeployHub Ortelius differentiates with Real-time vulnerability monitoring via OSV.dev, Daily CVE alerts, Application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. DeployHub Ortelius is developed by DeployHub. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA and DeployHub Ortelius serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Open Source, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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