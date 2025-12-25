Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cycode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing open source at scale need Black Duck SCA for its binary and snippet analysis; most competitors stop at dependency trees, but Black Duck catches undeclared dependencies and AI-generated code that traditional scanning misses. The tool's NIST GV.SC coverage reflects real supply chain risk management built into policy enforcement and SBOM generation, addressing what actually matters when you're tracking third-party risk. Skip this if your organization is still mapping basic dependency inventory; Black Duck assumes you've already solved that problem and want to move upstream into license compliance and transitive vulnerability tracking.
Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in open source vulnerability noise will get real value from Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis because it actually prioritizes vulnerabilities instead of dumping every CVE on your backlog. The tool scores across NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA risk assessment, meaning it's built to handle the organizational side of dependency risk, not just flag packages. Skip this if your main need is license compliance auditing across heterogeneous build systems; Cycode's strength is vulnerability triage and remediation velocity, not exhaustive legal coverage.
SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code
Enterprise SCA tool for scanning & remediating vulnerable open source dependencies
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Black Duck SCA vs Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis for your software composition analysis needs.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..
Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis: Enterprise SCA tool for scanning & remediating vulnerable open source dependencies. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Code dependency scanning, Pipeline dependency scanning, License risk identification..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA differentiates with Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies. Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Code dependency scanning, Pipeline dependency scanning, License risk identification.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis is developed by Cycode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA and Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover CI/CD, Dependency Scanning, License Compliance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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