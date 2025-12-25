Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..

Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis: Enterprise SCA tool for scanning & remediating vulnerable open source dependencies. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Code dependency scanning, Pipeline dependency scanning, License risk identification..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.