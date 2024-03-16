Bitwarden

Teams of any size who need a password manager without vendor lock-in should start with Bitwarden; its open-source codebase means you're not trapped by proprietary formats or forced upgrades, and you can audit the code yourself instead of trusting a vendor's security claims. The tool handles NIST Identify functions well,credential storage, access controls, and encryption are solid,and costs nothing to deploy at small scale. Skip this if your organization demands single-vendor consolidation or needs deep integration with an existing identity platform; Bitwarden works best as a standalone tool, not as a compliance-reporting hub.