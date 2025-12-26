Bitsight External Attack Surface Management: Discovers assets, analyzes risks, and prioritizes vulnerabilities across orgs. built by Bitsight. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and mapping, AI-enabled entity attribution using Graph of Internet Assets, Shadow IT detection..

LocateRisk: Non-invasive IT risk analysis & third-party cyber risk monitoring platform. built by LocateRisk. Core capabilities include KPI-based IT security posture assessment, Automated third-party and vendor risk monitoring, On-demand security rating for new business partners..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.