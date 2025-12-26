Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bitsight External Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Bitsight. LocateRisk is a commercial external attack surface management tool by LocateRisk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Bitsight External Attack Surface Management
Security leaders managing vendor risk and sprawling cloud footprints should prioritize Bitsight External Attack Surface Management for its ability to surface and attribute assets you don't know you own, which is where most breach paths actually start. The tool covers both ID.AM and GV.SC control areas, meaning it handles your own attack surface discovery and third-party vendor visibility in one system, with continuous monitoring across AWS, Azure, and GCP. Skip this if you need endpoint detection or incident response capabilities; Bitsight stops at finding and prioritizing what's exposed, not stopping attacks in motion.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing vendor sprawl without the budget for invasive scanning will find LocateRisk's non-intrusive external risk assessment valuable; it maps third-party exposure against NIS-2 and KRITIS compliance requirements without needing network access or agent deployment. The platform's strength in asset discovery and supply chain risk (NIST GV.SC) comes at the cost of deeper internal visibility,don't expect the continuous monitoring or detection capabilities you'd get from a tool built for your own infrastructure. Skip this if you need real-time vulnerability response or incident investigation; LocateRisk is built for knowing who poses risk, not stopping active threats.
Discovers assets, analyzes risks, and prioritizes vulnerabilities across orgs.
Non-invasive IT risk analysis & third-party cyber risk monitoring platform.
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Common questions about comparing Bitsight External Attack Surface Management vs LocateRisk for your external attack surface management needs.
Bitsight External Attack Surface Management: Discovers assets, analyzes risks, and prioritizes vulnerabilities across orgs. built by Bitsight. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and mapping, AI-enabled entity attribution using Graph of Internet Assets, Shadow IT detection..
LocateRisk: Non-invasive IT risk analysis & third-party cyber risk monitoring platform. built by LocateRisk. Core capabilities include KPI-based IT security posture assessment, Automated third-party and vendor risk monitoring, On-demand security rating for new business partners..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bitsight External Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated asset discovery and mapping, AI-enabled entity attribution using Graph of Internet Assets, Shadow IT detection. LocateRisk differentiates with KPI-based IT security posture assessment, Automated third-party and vendor risk monitoring, On-demand security rating for new business partners.
Bitsight External Attack Surface Management is developed by Bitsight. LocateRisk is developed by LocateRisk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bitsight External Attack Surface Management and LocateRisk serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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