Bitsight Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Bitsight. CYE AttackRoute Visualization is a commercial exposure management tool by CYE. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in third-party risk will get immediate value from Bitsight Exposure Management because it actually maps your vendor ecosystem continuously instead of relying on annual questionnaires. The platform covers six NIST CSF 2.0 functions across asset discovery, risk assessment, and supply chain oversight, with real-time alerts for compromised credentials and ransomware that hit in sub-minute timeframes. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 vendors or lacks dedicated resources to act on exposure findings; the tool surfaces problems faster than most teams can remediate them.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability lists will find real value in CYE AttackRoute Visualization because it shows which exposures actually matter by tracing live attack paths to your critical assets. The tool covers cloud, IT, OT, and physical environments in a single graph, then identifies the specific chokepoints attackers would need to breach, which means your remediation work hits the threats that can actually reach your business. Skip this if your organization lacks the security maturity to act on findings quickly; attack path visualization only pays off when you have the operational discipline to close the routes that matter most, not just chase every CVE in your environment.
Platform for managing cyber exposure across attack surfaces and supply chains
Visualizes attack paths from threat sources to critical business assets
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Common questions about comparing Bitsight Exposure Management vs CYE AttackRoute Visualization for your exposure management needs.
Bitsight Exposure Management: Platform for managing cyber exposure across attack surfaces and supply chains. built by Bitsight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management with automatic digital footprint mapping, Shadow IT and third-party vendor risk discovery, Continuous monitoring of vendor ecosystems including fourth-party vendors..
CYE AttackRoute Visualization: Visualizes attack paths from threat sources to critical business assets. built by CYE. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Attack path visualization from threat sources to business assets, Graph theory-based chokepoint identification, MITRE ATT&CK framework-based threat modeling..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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