Bitsight Exposure Management: Platform for managing cyber exposure across attack surfaces and supply chains. built by Bitsight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management with automatic digital footprint mapping, Shadow IT and third-party vendor risk discovery, Continuous monitoring of vendor ecosystems including fourth-party vendors..

CYE AttackRoute Visualization: Visualizes attack paths from threat sources to critical business assets. built by CYE. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Attack path visualization from threat sources to business assets, Graph theory-based chokepoint identification, MITRE ATT&CK framework-based threat modeling..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.