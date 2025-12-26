Bitsight Continuous Monitoring: Continuous monitoring platform for third-party cybersecurity risk assessment. built by Bitsight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time third-party cybersecurity performance monitoring, Correlated risk vectors for ransomware and data breach prediction, Fourth-party risk management with automatic product discovery..

Black Kite Global Adaptive AI Assessment Framework (BK-GA³™): AI-native platform for third-party cyber risk mgmt & vendor assessment. built by Black Kite. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Vendor cyber risk assessments, Continuous vendor monitoring, Real-time high-risk event detection..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.