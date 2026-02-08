BitPatrol

Startups and early-stage engineering teams need BitPatrol because it catches credential leaks in real time without requiring security expertise to operate. The tool integrates directly into GitHub and CI/CD pipelines to scan every commit automatically, stopping secrets before they're ever merged, which addresses the ID.AM and PR.DS functions that most young companies botch. Skip this if you need broader SAST coverage for code vulnerabilities beyond credential exposure; BitPatrol does one thing,secret detection,and doesn't pretend to be a full AppSec platform.