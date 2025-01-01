BitNinja Server Security: Multi-layered Linux server security agent with WAF, malware scan, and IP filtering. built by BitNinja. headquartered in Hungary. Core capabilities include IP reputation filtering and blocking, Real-time malware scanning and removal, Web Application Firewall (WAF)..

Defensia: Open-source Linux security agent with real-time dashboard: SSH, WAF, and CVE scanning. built by Defensia. Core capabilities include Compliance Reports, Security Score, IP Reputation..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.