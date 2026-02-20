BitNinja Server Security Platform: Full-stack Linux server security platform for shared hosting providers. built by BitNinja. Core capabilities include AI-powered two-phase malware scanner (Quick Scan + Deep Scan) reducing scan time by up to 90%, Web Application Firewall (WAF) filtering incoming web requests with pre-defined low false-positive ruleset, SiteProtection module for vulnerability patching and malware cleaning at website level..

Phoenix Security ASPM: ASPM platform with CNAPP integration for vulnerability prioritization & context. built by Phoenix Security. Core capabilities include Vulnerability ingestion from multiple security scanners, Vulnerability prioritization and contextualization, Deduplication of security findings..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.