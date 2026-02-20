BitNinja Server Security Platform: Full-stack Linux server security platform for shared hosting providers. built by BitNinja. Core capabilities include AI-powered two-phase malware scanner (Quick Scan + Deep Scan) reducing scan time by up to 90%, Web Application Firewall (WAF) filtering incoming web requests with pre-defined low false-positive ruleset, SiteProtection module for vulnerability patching and malware cleaning at website level..

Jit Execute Your Product Security Workflows with AI Agents: AI-powered platform automating product security workflows with human oversight. built by Jit. Core capabilities include AI agents for automated security workflow execution, Human-in-the-loop approval system for critical decisions, Code scanning automation..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.