BitNinja Server Security Platform: Full-stack Linux server security platform for shared hosting providers. built by BitNinja. Core capabilities include AI-powered two-phase malware scanner (Quick Scan + Deep Scan) reducing scan time by up to 90%, Web Application Firewall (WAF) filtering incoming web requests with pre-defined low false-positive ruleset, SiteProtection module for vulnerability patching and malware cleaning at website level..

Dynatrace Application Observability: APM platform for monitoring app performance, cloud-native workloads & databases. built by Dynatrace. Core capabilities include Continuous topology discovery for cloud-native workloads and microservices, End-to-end distributed tracing across services and infrastructure, Code-level profiling with CPU, memory, and thread analysis..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.