BitNinja Server Security Platform: Full-stack Linux server security platform for shared hosting providers. built by BitNinja. Core capabilities include AI-powered two-phase malware scanner (Quick Scan + Deep Scan) reducing scan time by up to 90%, Web Application Firewall (WAF) filtering incoming web requests with pre-defined low false-positive ruleset, SiteProtection module for vulnerability patching and malware cleaning at website level..

Cycode ASPM: ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.