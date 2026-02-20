BitNinja Server Security Platform: Full-stack Linux server security platform for shared hosting providers. built by BitNinja. Core capabilities include AI-powered two-phase malware scanner (Quick Scan + Deep Scan) reducing scan time by up to 90%, Web Application Firewall (WAF) filtering incoming web requests with pre-defined low false-positive ruleset, SiteProtection module for vulnerability patching and malware cleaning at website level..

Checkmarx Tromzo AI Powered Application Security Posture Management: AI-powered ASPM platform for vulnerability triage, prioritization & remediation. built by Tromzo. Core capabilities include Unified security data lake aggregating findings from SAST, DAST, SCA, CSPM, CNAPP and other scanners, AI-powered vulnerability validation and triage with reachability analysis, Automated false positive elimination and risk prioritization..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.