Bitdefender GravityZone: Enterprise endpoint security platform with EDR, XDR, and risk analytics. built by IS4 security s.r.o.. headquartered in Czechia. Core capabilities include eXtended Endpoint Detection and Response (XEDR) across hybrid infrastructures, Integrated human and endpoint risk analytics with automated hardening, Network Attack Defense against brute force, lateral movement, and password stealers..

Cybereason EDR: EDR platform detecting and remediating endpoint threats with ML-based analysis. built by Cybereason. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Cross-machine correlation engine for threat detection, Machine learning-based behavioral analysis, Aggregated threat intelligence from multiple feeds..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.