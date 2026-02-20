Bitdefender GravityZone is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by IS4 security s.r.o.. Cybereason EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Cybereason. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure across Windows, Linux, and cloud need Bitdefender GravityZone for its automated threat remediation that actually closes response gaps; the platform's strength in DE.CM and RS.MI means you get continuous monitoring paired with built-in incident mitigation rather than alerts that require manual triage. The integrated risk analytics and one-click response separate this from competitors that stop at detection. Organizations prioritizing prevention over forensic depth or those locked into pure cloud-native deployments will find better alternatives.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams investigating sophisticated multi-stage attacks will find Cybereason EDR's cross-machine correlation engine genuinely different; it connects endpoint events across your environment to expose coordinated threats that single-machine tools miss. The platform's strength in DE.AE and RS.AN,behavioral analysis feeding forensic timeline generation,means your analysts spend less time reconstructing attacks and more time understanding attacker intent. Skip this if you need EDR bundled with vulnerability management or compliance reporting; Cybereason stays disciplined around detection and response, leaving adjacent problems to other tools.
Enterprise endpoint security platform with EDR, XDR, and risk analytics.
EDR platform detecting and remediating endpoint threats with ML-based analysis
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Common questions about comparing Bitdefender GravityZone vs Cybereason EDR for your endpoint detection and response needs.
Bitdefender GravityZone: Enterprise endpoint security platform with EDR, XDR, and risk analytics. built by IS4 security s.r.o.. headquartered in Czechia. Core capabilities include eXtended Endpoint Detection and Response (XEDR) across hybrid infrastructures, Integrated human and endpoint risk analytics with automated hardening, Network Attack Defense against brute force, lateral movement, and password stealers..
Cybereason EDR: EDR platform detecting and remediating endpoint threats with ML-based analysis. built by Cybereason. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Cross-machine correlation engine for threat detection, Machine learning-based behavioral analysis, Aggregated threat intelligence from multiple feeds..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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