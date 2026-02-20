Comodo EDR Security

SMB and mid-market teams stretched thin on security staff should pick Comodo EDR Security for its forensics-first approach to incident investigation. The platform prioritizes RS.AN (Incident Analysis) capabilities, meaning when an alert fires, you get the investigative detail needed to actually understand what happened rather than chase false positives. The caveat: this tool leans harder on detection and forensics than on incident containment; if your team needs automated response and lateral movement blocking, you'll want supplemental tooling or a more response-heavy EDR platform.