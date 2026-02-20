Bitdefender GravityZone: Enterprise endpoint security platform with EDR, XDR, and risk analytics. built by IS4 security s.r.o.. headquartered in Czechia. Core capabilities include eXtended Endpoint Detection and Response (XEDR) across hybrid infrastructures, Integrated human and endpoint risk analytics with automated hardening, Network Attack Defense against brute force, lateral movement, and password stealers..

Bold Endpoint Security: AI-based on-device endpoint agent for DLP, insider threat, and AI security. built by Bold Security. Core capabilities include On-device AI security agent running locally on endpoints, Real-time insider threat detection and monitoring, Sensitive data leakage prevention with user coaching, warnings, or blocking..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.