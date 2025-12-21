Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Containers is a commercial container security tool by Bitdefender. CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds is a commercial container security tool by CYSEC. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Containers
Enterprise and mid-market teams running hybrid or multi-cloud Linux workloads need Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Containers because its kernel-agnostic agent actually detects container escapes and process hijacking across distributions without the detection gaps you get from distribution-specific tools. The platform maps attacks to MITRE ATT&CK Framework and delivers forensics that satisfy both DE.CM continuous monitoring and RS.AN incident analysis requirements. This is not the tool for teams whose primary concern is supply chain or image scanning; GravityZone focuses on runtime protection, leaving pre-deployment vulnerability assessment to other layers.
CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds
Enterprise and mid-market teams running sensitive workloads on public clouds need CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds if isolation from cloud provider administrators is a hard requirement, not a nice-to-have. Hardware root of trust attestation at each VM boot combined with AMD SEV support on EPYC instances means your encryption keys stay genuinely inaccessible to CSP staff, which addresses PR.DS and PR.PS gaps that standard hardening cannot close. This is not for buyers seeking a general-purpose container security layer; ARCA is purpose-built for confidential computing scenarios where the threat model includes your cloud vendor itself.
Container and Linux workload security for hybrid and multi-cloud environments
Hardened OS providing trusted execution environment for VMs in clouds.
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Common questions about comparing Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Containers vs CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds for your container security needs.
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Containers: Container and Linux workload security for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat prevention for containers and Linux, Anti-exploit technologies for memory and application protection, Behavioral monitoring and zero-day protection..
CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds: Hardened OS providing trusted execution environment for VMs in clouds. built by CYSEC. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) for containers in virtualized cloud infrastructure, Persistent storage encryption within virtual machines, Isolation of encryption keys from cloud service provider (CSP) administrators..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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