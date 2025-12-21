Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Containers: Container and Linux workload security for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat prevention for containers and Linux, Anti-exploit technologies for memory and application protection, Behavioral monitoring and zero-day protection..

Bubblewrap: A setuid implementation of user namespaces that enables running unprivileged containers without root privileges as a secure alternative to traditional container runtimes..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.