Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Containers is a commercial container security tool by Bitdefender. Bubblewrap is a free container security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams running hybrid or multi-cloud Linux workloads need Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Containers because its kernel-agnostic agent actually detects container escapes and process hijacking across distributions without the detection gaps you get from distribution-specific tools. The platform maps attacks to MITRE ATT&CK Framework and delivers forensics that satisfy both DE.CM continuous monitoring and RS.AN incident analysis requirements. This is not the tool for teams whose primary concern is supply chain or image scanning; GravityZone focuses on runtime protection, leaving pre-deployment vulnerability assessment to other layers.
Teams running unprivileged container workloads on Linux will benefit from Bubblewrap's lightweight setuid approach, which eliminates the attack surface of running a full container runtime as root. The tool has 6,123 GitHub stars and is actively maintained, making it a proven choice for developers and smaller ops teams who need containment without the complexity of Docker or Podman. Skip this if your org requires a feature-complete runtime with image management, networking, or orchestration built in; Bubblewrap solves one problem well and leaves the rest to you.
Container and Linux workload security for hybrid and multi-cloud environments
A setuid implementation of user namespaces that enables running unprivileged containers without root privileges as a secure alternative to traditional container runtimes.
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Common questions about comparing Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Containers vs Bubblewrap for your container security needs.
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Containers: Container and Linux workload security for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat prevention for containers and Linux, Anti-exploit technologies for memory and application protection, Behavioral monitoring and zero-day protection..
Bubblewrap: A setuid implementation of user namespaces that enables running unprivileged containers without root privileges as a secure alternative to traditional container runtimes..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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