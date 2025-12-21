Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security: Cloud-native email security platform with SEG and API-based protection. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Pre-delivery and post-delivery email protection, Secure Email Gateway (SEG) and API-based deployment options, Business Email Compromise (BEC) and impersonation detection..

AI-Powered Email Security & DMARC Protection: AI-powered DMARC monitoring and email authentication security platform. built by EmailInspect. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time DMARC policy monitoring with detailed re, AI-powered anomaly detection using machine learnin, AI-based monitoring and alerting system that learn..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.