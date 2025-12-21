Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+: Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory and visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Automated misconfiguration detection and prioritization, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identifying over-privileged identities..

Sysdig Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM solution providing real-time cloud risk visibility and prioritization. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Graph-based data engine connecting cloud services, configurations, identities, and runtime activity, Real-time visibility into active cloud risks, Attack path analysis and visualization..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.