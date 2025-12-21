Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Bitdefender. Skyhawk Synthesis Security Platform - CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Skyhawk Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud should consider Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ primarily for its CIEM capabilities and identity risk visualization, which address the ID.AA and ID.RA gaps most organizations struggle to close. The agentless architecture and integration with GravityZone XDR for consolidated threat signals means you're not bolting on yet another disconnected tool. Skip this if your priority is deep vulnerability scanning or if you need strong incident recovery workflows; GravityZone CSPM+ prioritizes detection and compliance mapping over forensics and recovery orchestration.
Skyhawk Synthesis Security Platform - CSPM
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will benefit most from Skyhawk Synthesis because its daily-updated ML models detect attack sequences across cloud layers that static configuration scanners miss, catching threats before they chain into incidents. The platform covers four of six critical NIST CSF 2.0 Detect and Respond functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis. Skip this if your organization needs unified CSPM plus identity governance; Skyhawk prioritizes runtime detection over IAM risk and won't replace a dedicated CIEM tool.
Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection
CSPM tool with runtime threat detection, ML models, and auto-remediation.
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Common questions about comparing Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ vs Skyhawk Synthesis Security Platform - CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+: Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory and visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Automated misconfiguration detection and prioritization, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identifying over-privileged identities..
Skyhawk Synthesis Security Platform - CSPM: CSPM tool with runtime threat detection, ML models, and auto-remediation. built by Skyhawk Security. Core capabilities include Cloud misconfiguration detection, Compliance reporting, Automatic remediation..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ differentiates with Cloud asset inventory and visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Automated misconfiguration detection and prioritization, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identifying over-privileged identities. Skyhawk Synthesis Security Platform - CSPM differentiates with Cloud misconfiguration detection, Compliance reporting, Automatic remediation.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ is developed by Bitdefender. Skyhawk Synthesis Security Platform - CSPM is developed by Skyhawk Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ and Skyhawk Synthesis Security Platform - CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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