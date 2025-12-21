Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+: Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory and visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Automated misconfiguration detection and prioritization, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identifying over-privileged identities..

SecPod Cloud Security Asset Exposure (CSAE): Cloud security asset exposure management and visibility platform. built by SecPod. Core capabilities include Cloud asset discovery, Asset exposure assessment, Cloud security posture visibility..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.