Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Bitdefender. Kloudle is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Kloudle. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud should consider Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ primarily for its CIEM capabilities and identity risk visualization, which address the ID.AA and ID.RA gaps most organizations struggle to close. The agentless architecture and integration with GravityZone XDR for consolidated threat signals means you're not bolting on yet another disconnected tool. Skip this if your priority is deep vulnerability scanning or if you need strong incident recovery workflows; GravityZone CSPM+ prioritizes detection and compliance mapping over forensics and recovery orchestration.
Startups and SMBs drowning in cloud misconfiguration alerts need Kloudle because its 383-check scanner actually prioritizes by severity instead of burying critical issues in noise. The step-by-step remediation guidance cuts the time between detection and fix, which matters when you're running lean and can't afford a dedicated cloud security engineer. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring for runtime threats or compliance drift detection between scans; Kloudle excels at point-in-time assessment and audit mapping to NIST and CIS, not real-time anomaly hunting.
Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection
Cloud security scanner that finds & fixes 383+ misconfigs across major cloud providers.
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Common questions about comparing Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ vs Kloudle for your cloud security posture management needs.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+: Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory and visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Automated misconfiguration detection and prioritization, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identifying over-privileged identities..
Kloudle: Cloud security scanner that finds & fixes 383+ misconfigs across major cloud providers. built by Kloudle. Core capabilities include Cloud misconfiguration scanning across 383+ security issues, Severity-based misconfiguration prioritization (Critical, High, Medium, Low), Step-by-step misconfiguration remediation knowledge base..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ differentiates with Cloud asset inventory and visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Automated misconfiguration detection and prioritization, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identifying over-privileged identities. Kloudle differentiates with Cloud misconfiguration scanning across 383+ security issues, Severity-based misconfiguration prioritization (Critical, High, Medium, Low), Step-by-step misconfiguration remediation knowledge base.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ is developed by Bitdefender. Kloudle is developed by Kloudle. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ integrates with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud. Kloudle integrates with AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, DigitalOcean, Amazon EKS and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ and Kloudle serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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