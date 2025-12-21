Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+: Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory and visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Automated misconfiguration detection and prioritization, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identifying over-privileged identities..

ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test: Free cloud storage security scanner for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments. built by ImmuniWeb..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.