Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+: Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory and visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Automated misconfiguration detection and prioritization, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identifying over-privileged identities..

Entersoft Managed Cloud Security: Managed cloud security services for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments. built by Entersoft Security. Core capabilities include Cloud architecture review, Cloud configuration review, Cloud vulnerability assessment and penetration testing..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.