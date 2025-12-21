Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Bitdefender. Entersoft Managed Cloud Security is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Entersoft Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud should consider Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ primarily for its CIEM capabilities and identity risk visualization, which address the ID.AA and ID.RA gaps most organizations struggle to close. The agentless architecture and integration with GravityZone XDR for consolidated threat signals means you're not bolting on yet another disconnected tool. Skip this if your priority is deep vulnerability scanning or if you need strong incident recovery workflows; GravityZone CSPM+ prioritizes detection and compliance mapping over forensics and recovery orchestration.
Entersoft Managed Cloud Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud sprawl across AWS, Azure, and GCP should choose Entersoft Managed Cloud Security for its architecture-first approach; most CSPM tools start with configuration drift, but Entersoft reviews your design before it breaks. The vendor holds ISO 27017 and 27018 certifications specifically for cloud environments, and covers six major compliance frameworks including NIST CSPM. Skip this if you need managed detection and response layered on top of posture management; Entersoft prioritizes the ID and PR functions of NIST CSF 2.0 but leaves the continuous monitoring and response piece to your existing SOC.
Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection
Managed cloud security services for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments
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Common questions about comparing Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ vs Entersoft Managed Cloud Security for your cloud security posture management needs.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+: Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory and visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Automated misconfiguration detection and prioritization, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identifying over-privileged identities..
Entersoft Managed Cloud Security: Managed cloud security services for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments. built by Entersoft Security. Core capabilities include Cloud architecture review, Cloud configuration review, Cloud vulnerability assessment and penetration testing..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ differentiates with Cloud asset inventory and visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Automated misconfiguration detection and prioritization, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identifying over-privileged identities. Entersoft Managed Cloud Security differentiates with Cloud architecture review, Cloud configuration review, Cloud vulnerability assessment and penetration testing.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ is developed by Bitdefender. Entersoft Managed Cloud Security is developed by Entersoft Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ integrates with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud. Entersoft Managed Cloud Security integrates with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ and Entersoft Managed Cloud Security serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Azure, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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