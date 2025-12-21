Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+: Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory and visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Automated misconfiguration detection and prioritization, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identifying over-privileged identities..

Dow Jones Hammer: A multi-account AWS security tool that identifies misconfigurations, provides real-time reporting, and performs automated remediation to establish secure cloud guardrails..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.