Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+: Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory and visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Automated misconfiguration detection and prioritization, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identifying over-privileged identities..

CredShields Cloud Security Assessment: Cloud security audit service for AWS, Azure, and GCP infrastructure. built by CredShields. Core capabilities include Cloud asset discovery and mapping, IAM policy and access review, Storage misconfiguration detection..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.