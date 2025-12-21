Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Bitdefender. CredShields Cloud Security Assessment is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by CredShields. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud should consider Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ primarily for its CIEM capabilities and identity risk visualization, which address the ID.AA and ID.RA gaps most organizations struggle to close. The agentless architecture and integration with GravityZone XDR for consolidated threat signals means you're not bolting on yet another disconnected tool. Skip this if your priority is deep vulnerability scanning or if you need strong incident recovery workflows; GravityZone CSPM+ prioritizes detection and compliance mapping over forensics and recovery orchestration.
CredShields Cloud Security Assessment
Mid-market and enterprise teams with fragmented cloud deployments across AWS, Azure, and GCP need CredShields Cloud Security Assessment to unify IAM and storage misconfiguration hunting across platforms without hiring separate audit staff. The tool maps to SOC 2, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS compliance directly from scan results, cutting weeks off audit prep. Skip this if you're looking for continuous posture monitoring or runtime threat detection; CredShields is strongest as a periodic deep-dive assessment, not a always-on guard.
Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection
Cloud security audit service for AWS, Azure, and GCP infrastructure
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Common questions about comparing Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ vs CredShields Cloud Security Assessment for your cloud security posture management needs.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+: Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory and visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Automated misconfiguration detection and prioritization, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identifying over-privileged identities..
CredShields Cloud Security Assessment: Cloud security audit service for AWS, Azure, and GCP infrastructure. built by CredShields. Core capabilities include Cloud asset discovery and mapping, IAM policy and access review, Storage misconfiguration detection..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ differentiates with Cloud asset inventory and visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Automated misconfiguration detection and prioritization, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identifying over-privileged identities. CredShields Cloud Security Assessment differentiates with Cloud asset discovery and mapping, IAM policy and access review, Storage misconfiguration detection.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ is developed by Bitdefender. CredShields Cloud Security Assessment is developed by CredShields. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ and CredShields Cloud Security Assessment serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure, GCP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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