Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Bitdefender. Cloudmarker is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud should consider Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ primarily for its CIEM capabilities and identity risk visualization, which address the ID.AA and ID.RA gaps most organizations struggle to close. The agentless architecture and integration with GravityZone XDR for consolidated threat signals means you're not bolting on yet another disconnected tool. Skip this if your priority is deep vulnerability scanning or if you need strong incident recovery workflows; GravityZone CSPM+ prioritizes detection and compliance mapping over forensics and recovery orchestration.
Teams auditing Azure or GCP environments with limited budgets will find Cloudmarker's open-source model valuable; you configure the rules, own the logic, and pay nothing, which beats commercial CSPM tools when compliance requirements are predictable rather than constantly shifting. The framework's GitHub presence (221 stars) and active configuration examples demonstrate real deployment use, not just marketing claims. Skip this if your organization needs multi-cloud coverage beyond Azure and GCP, or if your security team lacks the engineering bandwidth to customize detection rules rather than relying on vendor-managed baselines.
Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection
Cloudmarker is a configurable cloud monitoring tool and framework that audits Azure and GCP environments by retrieving, analyzing, and alerting on cloud security data.
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Common questions about comparing Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ vs Cloudmarker for your cloud security posture management needs.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+: Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory and visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Automated misconfiguration detection and prioritization, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identifying over-privileged identities..
Cloudmarker: Cloudmarker is a configurable cloud monitoring tool and framework that audits Azure and GCP environments by retrieving, analyzing, and alerting on cloud security data..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ is developed by Bitdefender. Cloudmarker is open-source with 221 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ and Cloudmarker serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Azure, GCP. Key differences: Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ is Commercial while Cloudmarker is Free, Cloudmarker is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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