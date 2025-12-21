Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+: Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory and visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Automated misconfiguration detection and prioritization, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identifying over-privileged identities..

Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite): A command-line security auditing tool that performs Lynis-based security assessments across AWS, GCP, Azure, and DigitalOcean cloud platforms..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.