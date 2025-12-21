Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Bitdefender. Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud should consider Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ primarily for its CIEM capabilities and identity risk visualization, which address the ID.AA and ID.RA gaps most organizations struggle to close. The agentless architecture and integration with GravityZone XDR for consolidated threat signals means you're not bolting on yet another disconnected tool. Skip this if your priority is deep vulnerability scanning or if you need strong incident recovery workflows; GravityZone CSPM+ prioritizes detection and compliance mapping over forensics and recovery orchestration.
Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite)
DevOps and infrastructure teams running multi-cloud deployments will find real value in Cloud Security Suite because it audits infrastructure configuration drift across AWS, GCP, Azure, and DigitalOcean from the command line without agent overhead. The Lynis foundation gives you battle-tested Unix/Linux hardening checks that catch misconfigurations most CSPM tools gloss over, and the free tier removes procurement friction for teams piloting cloud security posture work. Skip this if you need continuous compliance monitoring or remediation workflows; cs-suite is a point-in-time assessment tool, not a real-time posture platform.
Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection
A command-line security auditing tool that performs Lynis-based security assessments across AWS, GCP, Azure, and DigitalOcean cloud platforms.
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Common questions about comparing Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ vs Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) for your cloud security posture management needs.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+: Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory and visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Automated misconfiguration detection and prioritization, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identifying over-privileged identities..
Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite): A command-line security auditing tool that performs Lynis-based security assessments across AWS, GCP, Azure, and DigitalOcean cloud platforms..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ is developed by Bitdefender. Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) is open-source with 1,167 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ and Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Azure, GCP, AWS. Key differences: Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ is Commercial while Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) is Free, Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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