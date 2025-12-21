Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Bitdefender. Cavirin Multi-Tenant Security Solution is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Cavirin Systems. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud should consider Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ primarily for its CIEM capabilities and identity risk visualization, which address the ID.AA and ID.RA gaps most organizations struggle to close. The agentless architecture and integration with GravityZone XDR for consolidated threat signals means you're not bolting on yet another disconnected tool. Skip this if your priority is deep vulnerability scanning or if you need strong incident recovery workflows; GravityZone CSPM+ prioritizes detection and compliance mapping over forensics and recovery orchestration.
Cavirin Multi-Tenant Security Solution
Enterprise security teams managing hybrid cloud sprawl across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find Cavirin Multi-Tenant Security Solution valuable for its ability to enforce policy and track compliance posture in parallel across tenants without forcing architectural changes. The platform covers asset discovery through continuous monitoring and risk assessment across all three major clouds plus Kubernetes environments, hitting the full left side of NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your organization runs single-cloud or primarily on-premises; the multi-tenant strength is wasted on simpler deployments.
Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection
Multi-tenant security & compliance mgmt platform for hybrid cloud.
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Common questions about comparing Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ vs Cavirin Multi-Tenant Security Solution for your cloud security posture management needs.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+: Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory and visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Automated misconfiguration detection and prioritization, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identifying over-privileged identities..
Cavirin Multi-Tenant Security Solution: Multi-tenant security & compliance mgmt platform for hybrid cloud. built by Cavirin Systems. Core capabilities include Multi-tenant security management, Hybrid cloud security and compliance management, Security posture management across cloud environments..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ differentiates with Cloud asset inventory and visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Automated misconfiguration detection and prioritization, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identifying over-privileged identities. Cavirin Multi-Tenant Security Solution differentiates with Multi-tenant security management, Hybrid cloud security and compliance management, Security posture management across cloud environments.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ is developed by Bitdefender. Cavirin Multi-Tenant Security Solution is developed by Cavirin Systems. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ integrates with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud. Cavirin Multi-Tenant Security Solution integrates with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Docker, Kubernetes. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ and Cavirin Multi-Tenant Security Solution serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure, GCP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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