Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+: Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory and visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Automated misconfiguration detection and prioritization, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identifying over-privileged identities..

Cavirin Multi-Tenant Security Solution: Multi-tenant security & compliance mgmt platform for hybrid cloud. built by Cavirin Systems. Core capabilities include Multi-tenant security management, Hybrid cloud security and compliance management, Security posture management across cloud environments..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.