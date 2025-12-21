Bitdefender Digital Footprint Checker: Free tool that checks if email addresses appear in data breaches or leaks. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Email address data breach scanning, Dark web monitoring for exposed data, Instant breach detection results..

Eye Security Domain Checker: Checks domains and email addresses for security breaches and data exposure. built by EyeonID. Core capabilities include Domain security testing, Email address breach checking, Free online data exposure assessment..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.