Bishop Fox Cosmos is a commercial exposure management tool by Bishop Fox. Bitsight Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Bitsight. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in false positives from their ASM tools should pick Bishop Fox Cosmos for its human-driven triage layer; the platform combines automated surface discovery with expert penetration testing that filters noise and validates actual exploitability before it lands on your analyst's desk. The vendor's 379-person team includes active security researchers who run continuous reconnaissance and post-exploitation assessments, meaning you're not just getting alerts but prioritized, contextual findings. This isn't the tool for organizations that want fire-and-forget automation or need to scan internal applications; Cosmos is built for external-facing asset exposure and assumes you have budget for managed services embedded in the contract.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in third-party risk will get immediate value from Bitsight Exposure Management because it actually maps your vendor ecosystem continuously instead of relying on annual questionnaires. The platform covers six NIST CSF 2.0 functions across asset discovery, risk assessment, and supply chain oversight, with real-time alerts for compromised credentials and ransomware that hit in sub-minute timeframes. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 vendors or lacks dedicated resources to act on exposure findings; the tool surfaces problems faster than most teams can remediate them.
Managed continuous threat exposure mgmt platform with expert-driven testing
Platform for managing cyber exposure across attack surfaces and supply chains
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Bishop Fox Cosmos vs Bitsight Exposure Management for your exposure management needs.
Bishop Fox Cosmos: Managed continuous threat exposure mgmt platform with expert-driven testing. built by Bishop Fox. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous asset monitoring and reconnaissance, Automated exposure detection and analysis..
Bitsight Exposure Management: Platform for managing cyber exposure across attack surfaces and supply chains. built by Bitsight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management with automatic digital footprint mapping, Shadow IT and third-party vendor risk discovery, Continuous monitoring of vendor ecosystems including fourth-party vendors..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox