Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BinaryMist is a commercial secure code training tool by BinaryMist. OWASP ServerlessGoat is a free secure code training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
DevSecOps teams building serverless functions on AWS Lambda or Google Cloud Functions should use OWASP ServerlessGoat to train developers on the specific attack surface their code introduces: environment variable injection, overprivileged IAM roles, and insecure deserialization in event handlers. The 328 GitHub stars and OWASP backing mean you're learning from battle-tested scenarios, not theoretical ones. This is a teaching tool, not a continuous scanning platform, so skip it if you need automated detection wired into your CI/CD pipeline; use it first to understand what your real scanners should be catching.
Security consulting firm offering DevSecOps, pen testing, and SDLC security services.
A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses
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Common questions about comparing BinaryMist vs OWASP ServerlessGoat for your secure code training needs.
BinaryMist: Security consulting firm offering DevSecOps, pen testing, and SDLC security services. built by BinaryMist. Core capabilities include Development team security assessments (Security Teardown), Security implementation support for development teams, Security review and penetration testing of applications..
OWASP ServerlessGoat: A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BinaryMist is developed by BinaryMist. OWASP ServerlessGoat is open-source with 328 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BinaryMist and OWASP ServerlessGoat serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools. Key differences: BinaryMist is Commercial while OWASP ServerlessGoat is Free, OWASP ServerlessGoat is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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