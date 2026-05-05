OWASP ServerlessGoat

DevSecOps teams building serverless functions on AWS Lambda or Google Cloud Functions should use OWASP ServerlessGoat to train developers on the specific attack surface their code introduces: environment variable injection, overprivileged IAM roles, and insecure deserialization in event handlers. The 328 GitHub stars and OWASP backing mean you're learning from battle-tested scenarios, not theoretical ones. This is a teaching tool, not a continuous scanning platform, so skip it if you need automated detection wired into your CI/CD pipeline; use it first to understand what your real scanners should be catching.