Linux Containers in 500 Lines of Code

Security engineers who need to understand container isolation fundamentals will find value in Linux Containers in 500 Lines of Code because it strips away abstraction layers and shows exactly how Linux namespaces and cgroups enforce boundaries around untrusted workloads. The codebase is genuinely minimal,you can read the entire implementation in an afternoon and trace the exact mechanisms preventing privilege escalation, which makes it invaluable for threat modeling and security code review. This is a learning tool and reference implementation, not a production runtime; teams looking for a hardened container engine with syscall filtering, SELinux integration, and audit logging should look elsewhere.