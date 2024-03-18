Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Binary Edge is a free external attack surface management tool. Webanalyze is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Organizations hunting for exposed infrastructure across your full internet footprint should start with Binary Edge; its free tier lets you actually test passive DNS and exposed service discovery before committing budget, which matters because you need visibility before you can prioritize. The platform indexes over 3.5 billion internet devices and updates threat feeds in real-time, so you're not chasing yesterday's findings. This is weakest for teams that need active exploitation testing or vulnerability correlation tied to your internal asset inventory; Binary Edge tells you what's exposed, not whether your patching kept up.
Reconnaissance teams and penetration testers building asset inventories at scale will get the most from Webanalyze; it detects technologies across thousands of targets in a single run where manual fingerprinting would take weeks. The tool sits on 1,058 GitHub stars and runs free, making it a no-friction addition to existing scanning workflows. Skip this if you need real-time monitoring of your own stack or vulnerability correlation; Webanalyze identifies what's running, not what's broken.
A platform providing real-time threat intelligence streams and reports on internet-exposed assets to help organizations monitor and secure their attack surface.
An automated tool for identifying technologies used on websites with mass scanning capabilities, based on the Wappalyzer detection engine.
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Common questions about comparing Binary Edge vs Webanalyze for your external attack surface management needs.
Binary Edge: A platform providing real-time threat intelligence streams and reports on internet-exposed assets to help organizations monitor and secure their attack surface..
Webanalyze: An automated tool for identifying technologies used on websites with mass scanning capabilities, based on the Wappalyzer detection engine..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Binary Edge and Webanalyze serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Scanner. Key differences: Webanalyze is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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