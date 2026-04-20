Pair Domains

Small businesses and startups protecting their brand identity on a budget should start with Pair Domains; the free tier eliminates the registration cost barrier that keeps many early-stage companies from securing defensive domains across major TLDs. The 24/7 support means you actually have someone to call when a domain renewal fails or DNS breaks, which matters when your entire web presence depends on it. Skip this if you need advanced threat intelligence feeds or automated takedown workflows; Pair Domains is registration and hosting, not brand monitoring or enforcement.