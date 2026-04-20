BforeAI PreCrime: Preemptive platform that predicts & disrupts phishing/spoofing threats before launch. built by BforeAI. Core capabilities include Predictive threat detection up to 18 days ahead of traditional threat intelligence, Automated disruption and blocking of malicious internet traffic, Domain takedown execution before malicious content goes live..

CHEQ Form Guard: Protects web forms from bots and fake users to prevent junk leads. built by CHEQ. Core capabilities include Bot detection and blocking on web forms, Fake user submission prevention, Lead quality filtering and segmentation..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.