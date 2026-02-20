BeyGoo AgentX: Centralized agent for BeyGoo platform enabling takedowns, findings & reports. built by BeyGoo. Core capabilities include Real-time takedown request initiation, Centralized access to prioritized and contextualized findings, Instant report generation for technical and C-level audiences..

ReliaQuest GreyMatter Agentic Teammates: Agentic AI personas for security operations teams. built by ReliaQuest. Core capabilities include Role-based agentic AI personas, Digital risk protection capabilities, AI-driven security operations support..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.